HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was hit to the head with a brick during an attack in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The 60-year-old victim was standing along Seventh Avenue near West 132nd Street when a man suddenly hit him with a brick in the head and punched him multiple times, video of the assault showed.

Video: A brick-wielding man attacked another on a street in Manhattan, police said. pic.twitter.com/QHWFwuXn2u — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) April 5, 2022

The man suffered several lacerations because of the attack, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, where officials reported him to be in stable condition. The suspect fled southbound on Seventh Avenue.

Police are asking for help from the public to find the alleged attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).