Man hit in head with plastic traffic cone on Hell’s Kitchen street: NYPD

HELL’S KITCHEN — A man was attacked with a traffic cone while walking down a Hell’s Kitchen street, according to police.

It happened on Thursday on W. 47th Street near Ninth and 10th avenues just before 9 p.m., when an unknown man picked up a long, cylindrical traffic looper made of hard plastic and swung it at the victim’s head in an unprovoked attack, police said.

The victim, 47, was taken to a local hospital with cuts to his head, where officials described him as stable.

The suspect fled southbound on Ninth Avenue toward 42nd Street, police said.

