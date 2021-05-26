Man hit in head with plastic traffic cone on Hell’s Kitchen street: NYPD

Do you recognize him? Police are looking for him in connection with a Manhattan assault, May 20, 2021 (NYPD handout).

HELL’S KITCHEN — A man was attacked with a traffic cone while walking down a Hell’s Kitchen street, according to police.

It happened on Thursday on W. 47th Street near Ninth and 10th avenues just before 9 p.m., when an unknown man picked up a long, cylindrical traffic looper made of hard plastic and swung it at the victim’s head in an unprovoked attack, police said.

The victim, 47, was taken to a local hospital with cuts to his head, where officials described him as stable.

The suspect fled southbound on Ninth Avenue toward 42nd Street, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).