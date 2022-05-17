KIPS BAY, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was hit with a bottle inside a subway station in Manhattan, police said on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old victim was inside the subway station in the vicinity of 28th Street and Park Avenue when the suspect approached him and hit him in the head with a bottle at around 4 a.m. on May 7, according to authorities. The man was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he received stitches for a laceration.

Police asked for information from the public regarding the assault.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).