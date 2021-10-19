CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man hit another man in the head with a glass bottle during a dispute on a Manhattan subway platform late Monday night, according to police.

The NYPD said the 23-year-old victim got into an argument with the unknown man around 11:30 p.m. on the southbound No. 1 train platform of the West 28th Street station.

Things escalated when the suspect screamed at the victim and then struck him in the head with the glass bottle, authorities said.

The assailant then fled the station on foot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was expected to recover, police said.

Authorities early Tuesday said it was unclear how the dispute started.

No arrests had been made, as of Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).