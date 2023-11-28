MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was hit by a PATH train in Manhattan on Tuesday, according to officials.

The Port Authority Police Department responded to the call around 7 p.m. at the 33rd Street PATH station. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said they were investigating why the man was on the track but did not suspect it was criminal in nature.

