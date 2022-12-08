MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man is missing $150,000 worth of jewelry after thieves switched his backpack on Nov. 28 while refilling his MetroCard at the Canal Street Station, according to police.

The man, 52, told police he placed his backpack on the ground around 2 p.m., which had his jewelry in it, to reload his MetroCard. Police said an unknown woman told the man he had dropped money. When he reached down to pick up the money, he noticed his bag was switched, and everything in it was gone.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.