HERLAND SQUARE, Manhattan — A good Samaritan stopped a subway groper in Manhattan over the weekend, police said.

The 26-year-old victim was waiting for a southbound Q train at Herald Square around 5 p.m. on Sunday when a man approached her and tried to strike up a conversation, per police. She refused and boarded a train but the man followed her.

Once on the train, police said the man sat next to the victim and forcibly touched her breasts, inner thighs and calves. The victim told the man to get off of her and another passenger intervened, police said. The suspect moved away from the victim and got off the train at the Prospect Park station in Brooklyn.

Police on Thursday released surveillance images of the suspect, and described him as a man in his late 20s, about 5’8″ tall, with a thin build and brown eyes.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).