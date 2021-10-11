Man gropes woman inside Manhattan subway station

Cops are searching for the man who inappropriately touched a woman in the No. 6 Astor Place subway station Sept. 26 (NYPD)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — A woman was groped by a man inside a Manhattan subway station last month, police said.

It happened on Sept. 26 around 8:30 p.m. inside the Astor Place No. 6 subway station in the East Village, police said.

The suspect approached the 25-year-old victim and grabbed her crotch and buttocks before running up to the street, according to police.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect who was last seen with sunglasses and wearing all black.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).