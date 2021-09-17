Man grabs, gropes woman in Canal Street subway station: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man accused of groping woman in Canal Street station

Images of a man accused of groping a woman in the Canal Street subway station in Lower Manhattan on Aug. 31, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

LOWER MANHATTAN — Police on Thursday released images of a man accused of groping a woman in a Lower Manhattan subway station in late August.

Police said it happened in the Canal Street station, along the Q line, back on the afternoon of Aug. 31.

The unidentified man approached the victim, 25, grabbed her by the waist and then groped her breasts over her clothing, authorities said.

He then fled on foot to parts unknown, police said.

The woman was not physically injured during the incident.

The NYPD released the above image of the man they were looking for in hopes the public could help locate or identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

