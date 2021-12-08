Surveillance images of a man accused of groping and robbing a woman in Midtown East, Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan — A man is accused of grabbing a woman from behind, groping her and then stealing her phone on a Manhattan street Saturday evening, according to the NYPD.

Police said the woman, 28, was walking in Midtown East, near the corner of East 40th Street and First Avenue, when the unidentified man approached her from behind around 5:40 p.m.

The man came up behind her and covered her mouth with one hand while groping her with the other, authorities said.

He then snatched her cellphone before running off, heading westbound on East 40th Street, according to police.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of a man they’re looking for in connection with the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).