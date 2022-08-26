A man allegedly groped a 10-year-old girl while she was walking along a street in Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD)

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man groped a young girl in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said on Thursday.

The 10-year-old victim was walking with her mother in the vicinity of Hamilton Place and West 139th Street at around 2 p.m. when the suspect groped her before running off, authorities said. They said there were no injuries that resulted from the incident.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

