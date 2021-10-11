Man gropes 12-year-old on Manhattan bus: NYPD

Surveillance images of a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl on a Manhattan MTA bus on Sept. 14, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police on Sunday released surveillance images of a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl on a Manhattan bus in September.

According to the NYPD, it happened around 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 14, aboard an M14D bus.

As the bus was near the intersection of East 14th Street and First Avenue, the man grabbed the child inappropriately over her clothing, police said.

The victim got off the bus at the next stop, according to authorities.

The suspect, later identified by the NYPD as 42-year-old Juan Hernandez, remained aboard the bus and subsequently disembarked and entered the subway system.

Surveillance images of the man were taken in the 14th Street-Union Square station after the incident, authorities said.

While the suspect has been identified, police are hoping the public can help locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).