Man gropes 12-year-old on Manhattan bus: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suspect accused of groping 12-year-old on bus in Manhattan

Surveillance images of a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl on a Manhattan MTA bus on Sept. 14, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Police on Sunday released surveillance images of a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl on a Manhattan bus in September.

According to the NYPD, it happened around 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 14, aboard an M14D bus.

As the bus was near the intersection of East 14th Street and First Avenue, the man grabbed the child inappropriately over her clothing, police said.

The victim got off the bus at the next stop, according to authorities.

The suspect, later identified by the NYPD as 42-year-old Juan Hernandez, remained aboard the bus and subsequently disembarked and entered the subway system.

Surveillance images of the man were taken in the 14th Street-Union Square station after the incident, authorities said.

While the suspect has been identified, police are hoping the public can help locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Cops open fire when fleeing car hops curb in Manhattan: NYPD

Columbus Day Parade returning to Manhattan

Security guard stabbed at Manhattan Apple store

Harlem community mourns boy killed in tragic fall

Rediscovery of oldest African burial ground commemorated in Lower Manhattan

3-year-old boy dies in fall from Harlem apartment window

More Manhattan

Crime

Preventing gun violence among NYC youth

Cops open fire when fleeing car hops curb in Manhattan: NYPD

Police seek young boy in Bronx playground shooting that injured 13-year-old: NYPD

MTA chief talks crime, ridership and infrastructure improvements

MTA chief talks congestion pricing and more

Son shoots, kills mother during argument at Staten Island home: NYPD

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter