LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in prison for stabbing a Lower East Side laundromat worker, officials said.

Dwight Williams, now 59, complained that his clothes weren’t drying correctly at the Delancy Street laundromat in July of 2021, officials said. The victim told Williams to add more quarters to the machine. Williams responded with racist and xenophobic comments and told the victim he had a knife.

“F-ck you, Chinese. Chinese dog. Chinese pig,” Williams said, according to authorities “Get out of America.”

The worker was able to push Williams from the laundromat, but Williams was able to get the worker outside, where he stabbed the victim in the torso, officials said. The stabbing left the worker with a broken rib.

Williams was convicted of attempted assaulted in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

“Dwight Williams attacked a fellow New Yorker who was doing his job. We want everyone to feel at home in this borough and we will hold accountable anyone who carries out disturbing attacks like this one,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “Nobody should ever feel unsafe in their place of work, and we will continue to be laser-focused on these incidents. My thoughts are with the victim as he continues to heal.”