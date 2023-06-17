MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was found stabbed to death on a subway train in Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. after a subway rider traveling on a Manhattan 4 train spotted a man slumped over and called the conductor to check on him, according to the NYPD. The victim, a 32-year-old man had several stab wounds to his chest, police said.

First responders transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear, and police are investigating whether the victim was stabbed on the train or before getting on.

