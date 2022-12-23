EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was found stabbed to death at Marcus Garvey Park in East Harlem Friday, police said.

The 60-year-old victim was discovered inside the park with multiple stab wounds on his body around 2:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police didn’t provide any suspect information.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

