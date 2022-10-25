EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a NYCHA apartment building in East Harlem early Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 2:40 a.m. found the victim, 37, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the fourth-floor hallway of the building in the Washington Houses on East 102nd Street near Second Avenue, officials said.

First responders rushed the man to an area hospital but he could not be saved. His identity was not immediately released pending family notification of his death.

Investigators had not made an arrest or publicly identified a suspect as of Tuesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).