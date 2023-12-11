MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was discovered dead at a Central Park playground on Monday, according to the NYPD.

A worker with the Central Park Conservancy found the body in a playground near West 62nd Street at around 8:35 a.m., police said. The man, 36, was unconscious and had several superficial cuts to the stomach, chest, and neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found a bloody knife in the pocket of the man’s hoodie and believe the wounds were self-inflicted, authorities said.

The man has not been identified. He did not appear to be homeless, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

