EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the chest Wednesday morning in East Harlem, police said.

Officers discovered a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest just after 10 a.m. at 119th Street, police said. First responders transported the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

