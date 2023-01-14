EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in front of an apartment building in East Harlem Friday night, police said.

The 25-year-old man was discovered by officers with a gunshot wound to the head in front of 50 East 102nd Street around 10:13 p.m., according to the NYPD.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. No arrests had been announced as of Saturday morning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.