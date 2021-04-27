HARLEM, Manhattan — Police launched an investigation Friday after finding the body of a man inside plastic bag in a Harlem apartment, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded around 3 p.m to a residential building on Saint Nicholas Avenue, between West 148th and West 149th streets, in the Sugar Hill neighborhood after a 911 call, police said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man unconscious and unresponsive inside a plastic bag, authorities said. The type and size of the bag was not clear.

EMS also responded and pronounced the 37-year-old man dead.

Police on Tuesday deemed the man’s death a homicide, but the cause of death was not shared.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning and the investigation was ongoing, the NYPD said.

The victim’s identity was not released, pending proper family notification.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).