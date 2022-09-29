CHINATOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead on a Chinatown street with multiple slash wounds early Thursday, according to authorities.

The deceased, whose identity was not immediately determined by police, was found between two cars on Hester Street near Eldridge Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. He had multiple slash wounds on his body and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, authorities said.

Investigators were working Thursday to identify the man and determine how he died. Video posted to the Citizen app showed police tape and NYPD vehicles at the scene near Sara D. Roosevelt Park and Pace High School.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).