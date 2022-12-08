GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found dead in a Greenwich Village subway station early Thursday with wounds to his torso, according to authorities.

The man, whose identity had not been determined as of Thursday morning, was found unresponsive inside the West Fourth Street – Washington Square station around 12:10 a.m., police said. The station serves the A/C/E and B/D/F/M lines.

The man was found unresponsive near a stairwell ramp, off of the platform, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

He had lacerations to his torso, but a determination as to how he died was not immediately made, police said. The city medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death, authorities said.

