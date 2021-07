CHINATOWN, Manhattan — A man was found dead inside an elevator shaft in Manhattan Saturday, police said.

At around 1:45 p.m., police responded to a call of an aided person on Lafayette Street in Chinatown. When they arrived, they found a man, 28, inside the elevator shaft between the first and second floor.

EMS responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, authorities said.

No arrests have been made and the NYPD’s investigation is ongoing.