MANHATTAN — The NYPD launched an investigation Wednesday morning after the body of a man was discovered in Central Park with a rope tied around his neck, police said.

According to officials, the call came in just after 8:15 a.m. inside the park, near East 65th Street and East Drive, just north of the Central Park Zoo.

A park gardener discovered the 26-year-old man’s body lying face up with a rope around his neck, in a somewhat secluded area of the park, authorities said.

The rope, which appeared to be from the park, had an elaborate knot tied by the front side of the man’s neck, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Officials said there were no signs of trauma to the body.

Police believe the man was homeless.

The NYPD said the medical examiner would determine the cause of death.

