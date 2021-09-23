Man found dead in Central Park with rope tied around neck: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
coronavirus Outbreak New York

Bicyclists and runners enjoy Central Park on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

MANHATTAN — The NYPD launched an investigation Wednesday morning after the body of a man was discovered in Central Park with a rope tied around his neck, police said.

According to officials, the call came in just after 8:15 a.m. inside the park, near East 65th Street and East Drive, just north of the Central Park Zoo.

A park gardener discovered the 26-year-old man’s body lying face up with a rope around his neck, in a somewhat secluded area of the park, authorities said.

The rope, which appeared to be from the park, had an elaborate knot tied by the front side of the man’s neck, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Officials said there were no signs of trauma to the body.

Police believe the man was homeless.

The NYPD said the medical examiner would determine the cause of death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Lower East Side educator offers children access to the arts with free classes

Winning $432M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Midtown Manhattan

Biden headlines UN General Assembly’s biggest day for speakers --- and NYC traffic

Fallout from Carmine's incident continues

New claims in NYC restaurant brawl over vaccine proof

Remembering the victims and helping survivors 4 years after Hurricane Maria

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter