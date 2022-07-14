Surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News shows a black sedan, which was involved in a fatal hit-and-run early Thursday morning.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Officers discovered an unconscious man, 21, in the middle of an East Village street early Thursday morning. He was found near East Houston Street and Second Avenue and pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Police said the man appears to have been hit by a vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.

Surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News shows the victim, who has not been named, crossing East Houston Street. As he walks by the median, is seen approaching slowly. After getting past that truck, the victim is struck by the driver of an incoming sedan.

The driver keeps going after the incident. Justin Lopez, who works in the area, said he thinks the driver’s actions were “inhumane.”

In 2022 so far, 126 people have died in motor vehicle accidents around New York City. Seventeen people were critically injured in hit-and-runs.

