Police at scene where man was fatally struck in Manhattan on Oct. 6, 2022. (PIX11)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man in his 40s was fatally struck by a truck carrying construction equipment in Manhattan on Thursday morning, police said.

The man was crossing the street at Eighth Avenue and West 44th Street when he was hit, officials said. He was found unconscious at the scene and was later pronounced deceased. Police have not yet publicly identified the victim.

The truck driver stayed on the scene and was being interviewed by police.

It was not immediately clear if any charges would be filed in the pedestrian’s death.