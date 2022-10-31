MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A person was fatally struck by a subway train in Manhattan early Monday, causing significant delays during the busy morning commute, officials said.

Authorities responded to a report of a person on the tracks at the Rockefeller Center station in Midtown at around 6 a.m., according to the FDNY. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The incident has caused some subway delays. The B/D trains are running with extensive delays in both directions, according to NYC Transit. Northbound C/E trains and F/M lines are also delayed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.