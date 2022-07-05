Champaign Police continue to investigate after one is wounded.

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was sleeping in a Manhattan park when he was fatally stabbed in the stomach early Tuesday morning, police said.

Authorities found the 34-year-old victim with a stab wound in the torso near West and Christopher streets in the West Village at around 4:40 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

The motive for the incident is unknown, police said. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).