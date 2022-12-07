HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in an argument outside a Hell’s Kitchen parking garage late Tuesday, according to authorities.

The 24-year-old victim, whose identity had not been released as of Wednesday morning, became involved in a verbal dispute with three other men outside the garage on West 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue shortly before 11:10 p.m., police said.

As the argument escalated, one of the men stabbed the victim in the torso, officials said. The group then fled.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning. It was not immediately clear what sparked the initial confrontation between the men.

