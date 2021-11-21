Man fatally stabbed in the neck on subway near Penn Station: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A man stabbed a subway rider to death in an unprovoked attack near Penn Station early Sunday morning, police said.

The 32-year-old victim was onboard a northbound No. 2 train when the suspect stabbed him in the neck as the train entered the station, according to the NYPD. The suspect then fled the station.

EMS rushed the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The attack happened just before 12:20 a.m.

No arrests have been made, as of Sunday morning.

