HARLEM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in the chest on a Manhattan street early Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities found the victim, 30, with two stab wounds in the body and a cut on the face near West 134th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard in Harlem at around 2 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The man was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

