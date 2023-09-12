A man is dead after a stabbing in Manhattan, according to police. (Citizen)

MARBLE HILL, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is dead after a stabbing in Manhattan, according to police.

Around 6:30 p.m., police found a man, 44, with several stab wounds around his body after a call of an assault on West 228th Street, police said.

No arrests have been made, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.