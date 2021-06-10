Police on the scene after a man, 25, was fatally shot outside the Dream Downtown Hotel in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan early Thursday, June 10, 2021. (PIX11 News)

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Police launched an investigation overnight after a man was fatally shot after a dispute with another man outside a popular Chelsea hotel, authorities said early Thursday.

According to police, the victim got into an argument just after midnight with an unknown man in his 20s in front of Dream Downtown Hotel on West 16th Street, near Ninth Avenue in Chelsea.

Responding to a call for a man shot around 12:20 a.m., officers arrived to find a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the lower torso, officials said.

EMS rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a white Jeep after the shooting. An NYPD spokesperson said it was unclear if it was a drive-by or not.

The victim’s identity was not released, pending proper family notification. Police said he was not a hotel guest.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning and police said the investigation was ongoing.

