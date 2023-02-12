HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside a smoke shop in Manhattan on Saturday evening, police said.

Authorities found the victim with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso inside the smoke shop at 2 West 125th St., near Fifth Avenue, in Harlem just after 8 p.m., according to the NYPD. The victim, whose age and identity are unknown, died at the hospital, police said.

Police are looking for two suspects who fled the scene in a blue SUV, according to an NYPD spokesman. It remained unclear what prompted the shooting.

The incident followed a spree of gun violence in New York City over the past few days. At least ten people were injured and two died after four citywide shootings, according to police.