MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot in the head in a Manhattan building early Sunday, police said.

Authorities found the 32-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the head at 355 Seventh Ave. in Midtown at around 5:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

There have been no arrests. No other information was immediately available.

