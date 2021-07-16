Man fatally shot in head in East Harlem: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man is dead after being shot in the head in East Harlem Friday, police said.

At around 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at West 111th Street and 5th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man, 32, with the gunshot wound to his head.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the victim is pending family notification.

