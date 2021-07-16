Man fatally shot in head in East Harlem: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Citizen

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man is dead after being shot in the head in East Harlem Friday, police said.

At around 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at West 111th Street and 5th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man, 32, with the gunshot wound to his head.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. The identity of the victim is pending family notification.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Social worker returns to community after battling to survive COVID-19

NYC shootings: NYPD adding more cops to hot spots amid surge in gun violence

West Side Highway crash: Northbound closure, southbound delays

Tasting the world's most expensive french fries from NYC restaurant Serendipity 3

Feds charge 4 in Iran plot to kidnap Brooklyn-based activist, others

Manhattan DA candidate Alvin Bragg 'very equipped' to handle Trump case

More Manhattan

Crime

'NYC violence starting to get under control': Terence Monahan talks shootings, police presence and more

NYC shootings: NYPD adding more cops to hot spots amid surge in gun violence

Dirt bikes become growing concern in NYC

Bronx dad fatally shot outside building amid surge in NYC shootings

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter