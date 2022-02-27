EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was killed and another man was injured in an East Harlem shooting, police said Sunday.

Around 8:15 a.m., officers responded to Fifth Avenue near East 138th Street, officials said. They found a 38-year-old man who’d suffered a deadly gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical responders.

The man’s body was found in a car, sources said.

A 24-year-old man was also shot in the left arm, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment via private means.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released additional identifying information on the victims. They also have not shared a description of the suspected shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).