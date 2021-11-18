Man fatally shot in head by East Harlem playground: police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was shot and killed by an East Harlem playground on Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the playground area at the Robert F. Wagner Houses NYCHA complex in the Upper Manhattan area.

According to police, the 34-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital after being shot once in the head. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning while police continued their investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

