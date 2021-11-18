Police investigating after a man, 34, was fatally shot by a playground at the Robert F. Wagner Houses in East Harlem on Wednesday night, Nov. 17, 2021, the NYPD said. (Citizen App)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was shot and killed by an East Harlem playground on Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the playground area at the Robert F. Wagner Houses NYCHA complex in the Upper Manhattan area.

According to police, the 34-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital after being shot once in the head. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning while police continued their investigation.

