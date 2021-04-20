Man fatally crushed by tractor trailer in Harlem Super Foodtown garage

HARLEM, Manhattan — A 39-year-old man was crushed to death by a tractor-trailer as it backed in to a supermarket garage in Harlem, police said.

The accident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Monday at the Super Foodtown market on West 145th Street.

Police said the man was pinned between the tractor trailer and a parked trailer. He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not immediately released.

Witnesses told the Daily News that the man was crushed as he tried to guide the tractor trailer into the garage.

