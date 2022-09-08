Police looking for the two men that robbed a man while he slept. (Courtesy: NYPD)

LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two robbers stole a man’s wallet and iPhone, even taking a gold chain from around the man’s neck when he fell asleep while waiting for an Uber, police said Monday.

The 23-year-old man was in front of 189 Bowery Street in Lower Manhattan, waiting for an Uber around midnight on Sept. 3, when he fell asleep. According to NYPD, that’s when the two men walked up to him, took his phone and wallet from his back pocket, and the gold chain off his neck.

The wallet had a credit card and debit card inside of it. Video shows the two men walking into a store and attempting to use the ATM. NYPD also said there was an unauthorized purchase for around $250 from 7-11. The iPhone, wallet and chain are valued at about $6,150.

NYPD said the men were between 45 and 55 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/