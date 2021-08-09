Man exposes himself to woman on subway in SoHo: NYPD

Surveillance images of a man accused of exposing himself and performing “a lewd act” in front of a woman on a subway in SoHo, Manhattan on Aug. 1, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

SOHO, Manhattan — Police on Sunday released images of a man accused of exposing himself to a woman on a subway in the middle of the day in Lower Manhattan earlier in August.

According to the NYPD, the man and 23-year-old woman were riding a southbound R train around 10:30 a.m. back on Aug. 1.

As the train approached the Prince Street station, the woman saw the man exposing himself and performing a lewd act, authorities said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the man in hopes the public could help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).