Man exposes himself to woman on subway in SoHo: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man accused of exposing himself on Manhattan subway

Surveillance images of a man accused of exposing himself and performing “a lewd act” in front of a woman on a subway in SoHo, Manhattan on Aug. 1, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

SOHO, Manhattan — Police on Sunday released images of a man accused of exposing himself to a woman on a subway in the middle of the day in Lower Manhattan earlier in August.

According to the NYPD, the man and 23-year-old woman were riding a southbound R train around 10:30 a.m. back on Aug. 1.

As the train approached the Prince Street station, the woman saw the man exposing himself and performing a lewd act, authorities said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the man in hopes the public could help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

‘It feels like 100 years’: Scaffolding nightmare continues for Upper West Side tenants

Celebrating the 47th annual Harlem Week

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Harlem Week honors well-known artist Thomas Heath

﻿No more cars: Meatpacking District creates permanent pedestrian-priority areas

Summer camp teaches Black girls to code

More Manhattan

Crime

NYC shootings: 15-year-old, 17-year-old among 11 shot across 3 boroughs, police say

Woman shot dead on crowded Crown Heights street; shooter sought

Damning videos will be allowed at ex-NYPD officer’s murder trial in freezing death of son, 8

2 shot by stray bullets on MTA bus when man opens fire on Queens street: NYPD

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter