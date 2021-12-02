Man exposes himself, masturbates in front of woman on Manhattan subway: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Public lewdness on Manhattan subway

Image of a man accused of exposing himself to a woman on an A train in the Washington Heights are of Manhattan on Nov. 20, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man is accused of exposing himself to a woman on a Manhattan subway in the middle of the day back in November, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 as the 36-year-old woman was aboard a northbound A train.

The train was at the West 175th Street station, in the Washington Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

The unidentified man exposed his penis and began masturbating in front of the victim, according to authorities.

The NYPD released a photo snapped of the suspect, in hopes the public could help identify or locate him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

