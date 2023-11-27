MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Jabar Walker grinned from ear to ear as he walked out of a Manhattan courthouse as a free man.

It’s a moment 25 years in the making, Walker said; the feeling is indescribable.

“I just want to be free. I just want to live free,” he said.

Walker, who is 49 years old, spent the last 25 years behind bars, serving time in prison for the murder of two men back in 1995. Walker always maintained his innocence. For years, he and his family asked for help.

The Innocence Project, which works to exonerate wrongfully convicted people, reviewed his case and took on the mission of his freedom.

“We could see that his conviction revolved around one unreliable eyewitness identification and also testimony from another witness who had been recanting for years and saying he was pressured to give false testimony against Mr. Walker by officers who intimidated him,” said his attorney, Vanessa Potkin.

The Innocence Project worked with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Post-Conviction Justice Unit to review all the evidence, speaking to dozens of witnesses who corroborated that Walker was not the trigger-puller and did not deserve the maximum sentence of 50 years to life.

“Mr. Walker has paid a heavy price for asserting his innocence all these years. Prior to trial, the prosecution offered him a plea deal: if he pleaded guilty, he could get a sentence of nine years, but he insisted on his innocence and said, ‘ I’m taking this to trial. I didn’t do this,’” added Potkin.

While the judicial system initially did not give him the result he hoped for, Walker’s faith kept him strong.

“My family. Praying to god. Quran. The holy bible,” he said.

His friend and former prison mate Jay Holder, who now works in the social justice field, helped to bring attention to Walker’s case. Holder said many other people need access to better legal representation.

“The Innocence Project gets 3000 cases per year. They are only able to accept 1% not because the cases have no merit, but they just don’t have the resources,” said Holder, who is with the Columbia Center for Justice.

After this long-awaited embrace with his mother, Patrice, Walker said he would take steps to rebuild his life and make up for lost time.

“My mom said get a job,” he said jokingly.