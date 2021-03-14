Man eating at Hell’s Kitchen restaurant injured when protesters target outdoor dining setup: NYPD

Protesters attacked an outdoor restaurant setup in Hell’s Kitchen on March 13, 2021, leaving one patron with a cut on his face, police said. (Credit: NYPD)

A man suffered a cut to his face while dining outside in Hell’s Kitchen on Saturday when passing protesters targeted the establishment and broke a window, police said.

The protesters were marching along West 43rd Street, near Ninth Avenue, around 5 p.m. when they began banging on the windows of an outdoor restaurant setup and harassing patrons, according to the NYPD.

One of the protesters swung an object at a window, which shattered, police said. A 48-year-old man suffered a cut to his face, but refused medical treatment at the scene, according to police.

Restaurant employees told police that the protester rejoined the rest of the demonstrators following the incident.

Police said some of the protesters also tried to prevent EMS from responding to the scene.

The demonstrators were part of a protest marking one year since the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, according to police.

No arrests have been made and police did not have a description of the suspect.