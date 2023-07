LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man drowned near Pier 35 in Manhattan on Monday, according to police.

A call came in about a man unconscious in the water around 4 p.m. Police said when they arrived with FDNY, they removed the adult man from the water.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Police did not say how the man got into the water or his identity. The investigation is ongoing.