HARLEM, Manhattan – Surveillance video shows a man drawing apparent racist graffiti on a fence in Manhattan late last month.
It happened on Jan. 25 around 1:15 a.m. at the corner of East 124th Street and Park Avenue in the Harlem section of the borough, police said. The suspect drew multiple swastikas and an anti-Black slogan on a wooden construction fence, according to authorities.
Video surveillance obtained by police shows the suspect drawing on the fence with what appears to be a marker. He later fled the scene.
The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force has launched an investigation into the incident.
