Man draws swastikas, anti-Black slogan on Harlem construction fence: police

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police released footage of the suspect who wrote apparent racist graffiti in Harlem in Jan. 2022 (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan – Surveillance video shows a man drawing apparent racist graffiti on a fence in Manhattan late last month.

It happened on Jan. 25 around 1:15 a.m. at the corner of East 124th Street and Park Avenue in the Harlem section of the borough, police said. The suspect drew multiple swastikas and an anti-Black slogan on a wooden construction fence, according to authorities.

Video surveillance obtained by police shows the suspect drawing on the fence with what appears to be a marker. He later fled the scene.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force has launched an investigation into the incident. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Pain, sorrow, frustration as sister eulogizes slain NYPD officer Wilbert Mora

NYC honors Officer Wilbert Mora at funeral hours after another is shot

Thousands mourn NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora at funeral

Funeral for slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora: NYC gives final salute to hero

More Manhattan

Crime

Biden to meet with NY leaders on combating gun violence

Eric Adams talks NYC violence ahead of Biden meeting

Biden heads to NYC to talk gun violence

Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Queens during carjacking attempt

NY AG Letitia James takes on gun trafficking

Security concerns ahead of NYC funeral for slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter