Police released footage of the suspect who wrote apparent racist graffiti in Harlem in Jan. 2022 (NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan – Surveillance video shows a man drawing apparent racist graffiti on a fence in Manhattan late last month.

It happened on Jan. 25 around 1:15 a.m. at the corner of East 124th Street and Park Avenue in the Harlem section of the borough, police said. The suspect drew multiple swastikas and an anti-Black slogan on a wooden construction fence, according to authorities.

Video surveillance obtained by police shows the suspect drawing on the fence with what appears to be a marker. He later fled the scene.

Recognize him? Cops are searching for the man who allegedly drew apparent racist graffiti on a fence in Harlem.https://t.co/LtqjuY8wmX pic.twitter.com/5Npv7l0uWb — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) February 3, 2022

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force has launched an investigation into the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).