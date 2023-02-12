MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A 47-year-old man died while in custody on Thursday, weeks after his arrest in connection with a string of thefts at a Manhattan Duane Reade, according to the NYPD

Travis Durkin was taken into custody on Jan. 18, police said. He was brought to Manhattan Central Booking and lost consciousness while awaiting arraignment. Durkin was taken to a hospital and died on Thursday.

His death is under investigation by the NYPD Force Investigation Division.

Before his arrest, Durkin allegedly swiped $445 worth of items from a West 4th Street Duane Reade on Jan. 15, officials said. He allegedly stole $1,238 worth of goods from the same Duane Reade on Jan. 16. The NYPD charged him with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property in connection with the thefts.

Police took him into custody on Jan. 18 after Durkin allegedly took another $40 worth of merchandise from the Duane Reade. The NYPD charged him with petit larceny.