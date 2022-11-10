FILE: A sign giving direction to a hospital emergency department hangs on a wall. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 63-year-old man died nearly a year after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Manhattan on Christmas Eve, police said Thursday.

Felix Rosario Acosta, a White Plains resident, was crossing the street at Nagle Avenue and Arden Street when he was hit by a black Mercedes Benz around 5:40 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2021. The driver of the Mercedes fled the scene.

Rosario Acosta was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died on Oct. 22, 2022.

