Pictured is the man accused of a hit-and-run bicycle crash in Manhattan that killed a pedestrian. (Credit: NYPD)

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedestrian died following a hit-and-run bicycle crash in Manhattan on Aug. 11, police said on Tuesday.

A bicyclist hit the 44-year-old victim while he was traveling northbound on Eighth Avenue at the intersection of West 22nd Street, according to authorities. At the time, the victim was crossing west to east on West 22nd Street in the crosswalk. The suspect and the victim both fell to the ground, and the cyclist remounted his bicycle and fled the area.

Officers responded to the scene at around 6:40 p.m. The victim was taken by EMS to a hospital, where officials pronounced him dead.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect, who was described as being around 25 years old and with brown wavy hair and a tattoo on his forearm. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, tan shorts and a black bag.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).