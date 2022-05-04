NEW YORK (PIX 11)— A 36-year-old man died by apparent suicide after jumping into the Hudson River late Tuesday night, police said.

The man was seen taking off his clothes before leaping into the river near West and Harris streets in Tribeca at around 11:15 p.m., police said. Authorities pulled the man’s body from the water and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the man died by suicide. No foul play was suspected in the incident, police said.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or self-harm, or are suffering from suicidal thoughts, PIX11 has resources here: pix11.com/suicideprevention